Kaplan PD: crystal meth recent ‘drug of choice’, two arrested

Officials with the Kaplan Police Department said they made two arrests in connection to illegal narcotics.

They said Brenda Doucet, of Kaplan, was arrested for criminal trespassing, theft of utilities, possession of schedule II narcotic crystal meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kaplan police say Doucet was transported to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Miller, from Kaplan, was also arrested in a separate incident with possession of a schedule II narcotic crystal meth. According to officials, Miller bonded out of Kaplan Police Department Jail.

Kaplan Police officials tell News 10, recently, crystal meth seems to be the “drug of choice” among those arrested on drug charges. They add that they’ve seen a spike in heroin use too.