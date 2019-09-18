Kaplan considers prohibiting free range chickens in city limits

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)- The city of Kaplan proposed an ordinance at last night’s council meeting that would prohibit the free range of chickens and roosters.

“We are looking for something as a city that we can make everybody happy. We want the people to be able to keep a laying hen so to speak or if you’re raising chickens even to eat,” Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel said. “We want to be able to do that, but we have to be able to do it in a manner that’s appropriate.”​​

Mayor Kloesel said his office has received complaints about roosters roaming free on the north side of town.​

“What this ordinance will do is limit, hopefully limit, the amount of roosters that you’re able to raise in one spot and keep your chickens on your property,” explained Mayor Kloesel.​

Mayor Kloesel says the city ordinances regarding farm animals for Kaplan are outdated.​​

“As far as laying chickens I don’t believe any of the council people have any problems with people raising chickens for laying eggs or even to eat,” the mayor said.

Residents will have an opportunity to voice their opinions on this proposed ordinance. ​​

“Ultimately, we’re a voice for the people of Kaplan and the people actually run the show so to speak,” Mayor Kloesel added. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we’re going to provide the people of Kaplan what they want with this ordinance.”​

A public hearing is scheduled for October 15 regarding the farm animal ordinance.