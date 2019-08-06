Live Now
Kaliste Saloom widening project breaks ground

LAFAYETTE, La.- Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department broke ground Tuesday to widen and extend Kaliste Saloom Road between Grand Point Boulevard and E. Broussard Road.

This phase of the project will widen the existing two-lane asphalt road to a five-lane road with a two-way center turning lane. The purpose of the project is to increase traffic access for this developing area of the parish.

The project will begin August 12, 2019 and is expected to take three years, according to LCG.

