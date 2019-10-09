K-9 deputy helps in locating missing child

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Recently, the Eunice Police needed help to find a missing child.

They reached out to the St. Landry Sheriff’s new K-9 officer to help them.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Landry, was brought to the child’s home and quickly got to work.

“Upon getting at scene, the dog recovered a toy the child was scene playing with and immediately followed the trail and went to the front door of the child’s parents’ home. It was a happy ending from something tragic,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Bobby Guidroz said.

K-9 officer, Landry, is a 15-month-old bloodhound. She joined the department four months ago.

Guidroz explains to me that K-9 officers are important to their office.

“She can stiff underwater cadavers, she’s multipurpose and they do have a bomb-stiffing dog and drug dog and they play a very important role in law enforcement.”

K-9 officer Landry bonded quickly to her handler, Sgt. Eliot Bertrand.

“They bonded and she’s really a great dog and we’re glad to have her on board.”

K-9 officer Landry is not only used for work. She also enjoys visiting and spending time with local school children.