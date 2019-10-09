Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

K-9 deputy helps in locating missing child

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Recently, the Eunice Police needed help to find a missing child.

They reached out to the St. Landry Sheriff’s new K-9 officer to help them.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Landry, was brought to the child’s home and quickly got to work.

“Upon getting at scene, the dog recovered a toy the child was scene playing with and immediately followed the trail and went to the front door of the child’s parents’ home. It was a happy ending from something tragic,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Bobby Guidroz said.

K-9 officer, Landry, is a 15-month-old bloodhound. She joined the department four months ago.

Guidroz explains to me that K-9 officers are important to their office.

“She can stiff underwater cadavers, she’s multipurpose and they do have a bomb-stiffing dog and drug dog and they play a very important role in law enforcement.”

K-9 officer Landry bonded quickly to her handler, Sgt. Eliot Bertrand.

“They bonded and she’s really a great dog and we’re glad to have her on board.”

K-9 officer Landry is not only used for work. She also enjoys visiting and spending time with local school children.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar