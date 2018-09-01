Juvenile victim of sex trafficking found safe, suspect arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

30-year-old Trevor Crawford of New Orleans was arrested Friday for sex trafficking of a child, according to Louisiana State Police.

The investigation began after police received information from a tip to the Human Trafficking Hotline.

Detectives quickly responded to the tip, which led to the safe recovery of the victim who provided crucial information identifying Crawford, police say.

Following an arrest warrant, police say, they located Crawford in the New Orleans area and at the time of his arrest was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun, a violation of a protection order.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for Trafficking of a Child for Sexual Purposes, First Degree Rape, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Battery of a Dating Partner, False Imprisonment, and Violation of a Protection Order.

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit, along with members of the FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Task Force, New Orleans Police Department and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.