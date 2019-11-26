Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Juvenile suspect escapes from Abbeville General Hospital

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a boy who escaped from Abbeville General Hospital, Tuesday afternoon.

The juvenile escaped from the hospital located at 118 Hospital Drive in Abbeville around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Captain Drew David said the suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

According to David, the juvenile was brought to a court appointed hearing and afterword taken to a local hospital for a medical checkup, where he escaped custody from a deputy.

He is described as a 17-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair.

David said he is approximately 5’8” weighs about 160 pounds.

The suspect was in a juvenile detention facility on charges including unauthorized use of a movable, simple burglary, and intimidation of a witness.

If you see anyone fitting this description, or any suspicious activity you are asked to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 893-0871, or call 911.

If you come into contact with the suspect, you should not engage, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories