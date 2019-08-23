Jury finds New Iberia man guilty of killing teen

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- An 18-year-old New Iberia man was convicted Friday in St. Mary Parish to one count of second degree murder.

De’ondric Clarks will sentenced on Nov. 22, 2019. He faces life in prison.

On October 23, 2016, officers with Franklin Police Department responded to the 500 block of Augustine Maze Street in Franklin where they found Braylen Foulcard, 16, shot and killed inside his vehicle.

Through investigation it was learned that the victim had arranged to meet Clarks to sell a cellphone.