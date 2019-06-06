June 11 deadline to appeal charter ruling

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- June 11 is the deadline the clerk of court’s office has to physically send the record of the trial court to the appellate court.

In May, a 15th Judicial District Judge ruled it unnecessary for the errors in the charter’s language do not require another vote from the residents of Lafayette.

District Judge John Trahan’s ruling upholds an ordinance passed by the city-parish council in March that corrected mistakes in the charter amendment, which was approved by voters in December.

The judge’s ruling means Keith Kishbaugh has to pay the estimated costs by that date as well, Travis Broussard, the attorney representing residents supporting the charter amendment.

The Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin doesn’t have to pay costs by that date- although he’s appealing, because state statute exempts him from advanced payment of court costs, meaning before the judgment is ultimately final, Broussard said.

