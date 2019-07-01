July is here. Have a look at your July 1st Morning Rush headlines

Here are the top stories of the morning:
- One man was arrested Saturday after a standoff with police. According to officials, the man was allegedly shooting a gun from his third-story balcony.
- Lafayette police are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Very little details are known, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
- A Ville Platte woman says she’s blessed after bullets entered her home from a nearby shooting. Police are investigating the shooting; so far no arrests have been made.
- UL Lafayette head baseball coach, Tony Robichaux is in critical condition following a second procedure. Coach Robichaux suffered a heart attack just over a week ago. He is recovering at a hospital in New Orleans.
- 2 crew members and 8 passengers are dead after their small plane crashed into an airport hangar. The accident happened after its takeoff in Addison Texas. The NTSB is on the scene investigating.
- President Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to set foot inside North Korea. His arrival was followed by a surprise meeting with Kim Jong Un.
- Americans are expected to travel in record numbers for the 4th of July. AAA predicts 49 million people will be on the move.
You’re all caught up! Have a productive week.