Judge grants man accused of killing LPD officer more time to decide on insanity defense

Ian Howard is escorted back to parish jail following hearing at courthouse. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Ashley White/The Advertiser)- The man accused of fatally shooting a Lafayette Police officer and wounding three other people will have more time to consider whether he wants to file a plea of guilty by reason of insanity. 

Judge Jules Edwards III, who presides over the 16th Judicial Circuit, offered Ian Howard and his defense attorneys until Jan. 2 to make a decision. Last Thursday was the initial deadline.

The 29-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge, accused of killing police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook on Oct. 1, 2017.

