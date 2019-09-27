Judge finds former Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum guilty of malfeasance, forgery

OPELOUSAS, La. (Bobby Ardoin/The Advertiser)- A state judge found former Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum guilty Friday on nine criminal counts in a case over improper payments he received for work at a city-operated storm shelter in 2016.

State District Judge James P. Doherty, Jr., who oversaw the trial without a jury and issued the verdict, scheduled sentencing for Tatum for November.

The felony trial for Tatum, who was indicted in 2017 on multiple charges of felony, malfeasance and forgery, began Thursday, and included testimony about the payments Tatum arranged for himself.

