Job fair coming to Lafayette

Local
The Lafayette Economic Development Authority, One Acadiana, Louisiana Workforce Commission, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Career Services will be hosting their 9th annual Professional Career Reception.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Cecil J. Picard Center for Child Development and Lifelong Learning.

Attendees will be able to meet with HR managers from more than a dozen companies that are looking to fill professional positions locally. These include:

  • CGI
  • Halliburton
  • Home Bank
  • IBERIABANK
  • Keller Williams Realty
  • LA Dept. of Children & Family Services (DCFS)
  • Lafayette General Health
  • LHC Group
  • Lourdes Urgent Care
  • Opelousas General Health System
  • Perficient
  • Postlethwaite & Netterville
  • SouthStar Urgent Care, Powered by Hulin Health
  • Stuller
  • U. S. Census Bureau

To see what positions these companies are looking for, or to register for the free event, click here.

