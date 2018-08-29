Jim Olivier's Home Improvement awards widow with new energy-efficient windows

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) - Jim Olivier's Home Improvement has announced the recipient of their annual 'Windows for Widows' contest.

Jeanie Hizajin is described as a woman of great strength. She lost her husband, brother and son over the past few years and still keeps pushing day by day. Someone wrote a letter about Jeanie's will to give back to others and she was selected as this year's 'Windows for Widows' recipient.

The owner of Jim Olivier's Home Improvement, Anna Olivier, is a widow herself who created this contest seven years ago. She found a need to give back to other widows, orphans and even strangers. The windows are energy efficient, which helps reduce the cost of bills and update the look of a home. Hijzan's home is 60 years old. She's been able to keep up with maintenance over the years, but many of her windows are out of shape.

"The house keeps going. You have the same bills. The same house insurance. the same yard to take care of and you have half the income now. Or, less than half the income and it was tough," said Hijazin describing her world after her husband's death.

Olivier described the impact she hopes the windows will have on all the woman they've helped.

"I hope that she realizes how valuable she is and how treasured she is, and what a difference she has made in her family's lives and the lives of other people," said Olivier.

Hijazin's home has been measured for the new windows. They will all be completely installed by the end of the year.

