Jim Dore to head up Josh Guillory transition team

Lafayette Mayor-President elect Josh Guillory on Wednesday announced that his transition team will be led by Jim Dore.

Guillory has just 56 days before his inauguration on January 6, 2020.

According to a press release, Dore will take the lead role in coordinating details for the transition work and timeline, as well as advising Guillory on placement of department directors for his administration.

“There’s a lot of work to do in a short period of time, and I don’t take that lightly. With Mr. Doré serving as the Chairman of my transition, I am confident that we will have a very productive and smooth transition to office,” Guillory stated. “I am grateful to have Mr. Doré’s business expertise and experience in identifying talent during this critical time. His role will allow my Administration to hit the ground running come the New Year.”

Dore is a past President and board member of the Association of Diving Contractors International, a former board member of the Offshore Marine Service Association (OMSA), serves on the board of the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition (LAGCOE) where he served as Chairman of the International Committee. He also served on the council of the International Marine Contractors Association based in London.