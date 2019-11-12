Jennings woman arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in the foot

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- A 23-year-old Jennings woman is facing an aggravated assault charge after a shooting Halloween night, authorities said.

That night, Jennings police officers responded to the 700 block of Granger Street in reference to a woman being shot in the foot.

The alleged shooter was identified as Shinira Wiltz. Detectives determined the shooting stemmed over a argument over a Facebook post, authorities said.

Witnesses also identified Tanya White as another suspect involved in the incident, police said.

Investigators said White allegedly wave an “edged weapon” towards one of the parties involved during the dispute, authorities said.

Wiltz and White were placed under arrest and taken to the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.