Jennings woman accused of stealing from elderly victim multiple times

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- A Jennings woman is facing multiple charges in an investigation into a string of thefts and burglaries that targeted an elderly woman, police said.

According to Jennings Police Chief Danny Sims, the alleged crimes occurred at a residence on Granger Street.

The victim’s purse was stolen, along with debit cards, credit cards and personal information, Sims said. In one instance the wires to the home’s security system were cut. Investigators believe the suspect forced her way into the home.

Officers have arrested Samantha Lopez, 38. They believe she also is linked to two separate vehicle burglaries and theft of a motor home.

Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance of Lopez reportedly at both locations where the crimes occurred.

She is facing the following charges: Two counts of simple burglary, attempted simple burglary, identity theft, tampering with a surveillance system, obstruction of justice and felony theft.

More charges are pending and the investigation in ongoing, Sims said.