Jennings Police are asking for assistance in identifying a Male subject who stole property from a local business on Main Street. The subject appears to have Tattoos on his arms and approached the area on a bicycle. Any info can be called into Jennings Police 337 821 5513 Posted by Jennings Police Department on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

