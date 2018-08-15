Jennings teen gets sentenced to 40 years for killing grandfather, 2nd man
In Jeff Davis Parish, a 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing his grandfather and another man in November, 2016.
Parker Gary of Jennings was sentenced to 55 years in prison on two manslaughter charges.
Gary received the maximum 40 years for shooting his grandfather, 60-year-old Warren Gary, while he slept.
Warren Gary was the Jennings' city inspector and a former Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Deputy.
Investigators say theft was the apparent motive in Warren's death and the death of Dedrick Gant of Jennings, whose body was found in a ditch.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Officials say the oil industry is slowly but surely, coming back
- Tesla forms committee to assess proposal to go private
- Warren Buffett's firm adds to Apple, Teva investments
- Los Angeles is first in US to install subway body scanners