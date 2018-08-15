Jennings teen gets sentenced to 40 years for killing grandfather, 2nd man Video

In Jeff Davis Parish, a 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing his grandfather and another man in November, 2016.

Parker Gary of Jennings was sentenced to 55 years in prison on two manslaughter charges.

Gary received the maximum 40 years for shooting his grandfather, 60-year-old Warren Gary, while he slept.

Warren Gary was the Jennings' city inspector and a former Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Deputy.

Investigators say theft was the apparent motive in Warren's death and the death of Dedrick Gant of Jennings, whose body was found in a ditch.