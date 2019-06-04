Jennings teen charged with setting abandoned auto shop on fire

A Jennings teen has been arrested after authoriities say he admitted setting a fire inside of an abandoned auto shop.

18-year-old Peyton Legros was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail Monday on one count of simple arson.

It happened Monday when the Jennings Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 400 block of W. Shanklin Street and found a small fire on the business’ floor.

State Fire Marshal deputies were requested to assist with the investigation and confirmed the fire was intentionally set.

During an investigation, it was learned that Legros was spotted leaving the structure as the fire department was arriving and he was taken into custody by Jennings Police.

In an interview with investigators, Legros reportedly admitted to being inside of the building at the time of the fire and using a fire extinguisher.

