Jennings residents arrested for pornography involving juveniles

JENNINGS – Troopers arrested two Jennings residents yesterday for pornography involving juveniles.

In July 2018, investigators assigned to the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit began an undercover child exploitation investigation involving images of child sexual abuse. As part of the investigation, a search warrant was served yesterday at a residence in Jennings by the Louisiana State Police, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Jennings Police Department.

Investigators determined 53-year-old Geraldine Stark and 46-year-old Christopher Morvant possessed images and videos of child pornography. Both were arrested for pornography involving juveniles and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Detention Center.

If convicted, each face up to a $50,000 fine and up to 20 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about individuals engaged in the distribution or possession of child pornography is asked to call the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 318-487-5099 or to report it online by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the suspicious activity link.