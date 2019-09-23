Jennings PD warns against ‘homecoming pranks’

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- Another local law enforcement agency has issued a warning against high school homecoming related pranks.

The Jennings Police Department is warning parents and students about pranks during homecoming week.

Only toilet paper can be used under limited circumstances, police said.

Any pranks using paint, paint ball guns, eggs or other things will not be tolerate, the department said.

This isn’t the first time a local enforcement agency has issued a warning about pranks this homecoming season.

The Youngsville Police Department issued a similar warning on Sept. 19.

“I have allowed the toilet papering, but the egg throwing and paintball incidents have gone too far,” Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said in a Facebook post.

