Jennings PD: Suspect faces attempted first degree murder charge, reportedly tried to strangle, shoot ex-girlfriend

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- A Jennings man faces multiple criminal charges including attempted first degree murder after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and shot into her bedroom.

According to the Jennings Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call Sunday night.

During the investigation detectives learned the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Nathan Riley, had allegedly attempted to strangle his ex-girlfriend a few day before the shooting.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Sims said the suspect reportedly returned to the victim’s home Sunday night and fired shots into her bedroom where she was sleeping.

According to investigators, bullets were found in a parked vehicle in front the victim’s home. There were other people inside the residence when the shooting occurred, Sims said. No one was injured.

Riley was arrested early Monday morning. He reportedly admitted to “watching the residence for a while before finally firing his weapon,” Sims said.

Riley faces charges of attempted first degree murder, illegal carrying / discharge of weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

No bond has been set at this time.

Additional charges are expected to be filed.

