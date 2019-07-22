Jennings PD pushing harder against drug dealers

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- Jennings Police are cracking down on drug dealing in the city.

The Department was restructured and their narcotics unit was re-established in hopes of bringing change. Chief Danny Semmes says they’re implementing new policies to combat the drug problem. He says, they’re just trying to get ahead of it.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. We just want to stay on top of things,” he explains, “As drug dealers and criminals evolve, we want to evolve with them.”

Semmes tells News 10 he felt this change was important. He believes the effects from it will be seen throughout the city. “Criminal activity is generally a direct result from drug problems and we have to address that. And that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

And it’s not just petty crime he says this crackdown will affect.

“Erratic behavior. We’re seeing an uptick in that in the city,” the chief said. “For example, the most recent arrest here at a local motel, a subject was swimming naked in the swimming pool. And when officers got there to address the issue, turns out the subject was under the influence of methamphetamine.”

Semmes says the re-established narcotics unit, along with a continuation of active patrolling, will bring change to the city.

“If we can address the lower-level drug crimes, the people we arrest, we work with the system and get them some help,” he said. “And for the ones actually selling the drugs, get them incarcerated. That’s going to help stem the flow of drugs in the community as well as circumvent a lot of the petty crime that’s going on.”