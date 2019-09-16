Jennings man arrested on heroin possession charges outside local McDonald’s

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A Jennings man is facing drug charges after deputies allegedly found him the bushes outside a nearby McDonald’s.

On Sunday night , September 15, 2019 Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were stopped at the fast food restaurant in Jennings.

Deputies reportedly saw two men move behind the building into the bushes.

Deputies approached the two and questioned them on their activities.

“Both males were sweating profusely and were hesitant in answering deputies,” the department said.

One of the men was reportedly in possession of a syringe and needle along with a small green ziplock bag containing heroin.

Joshua Blake Guidry, 34, was arrested and booked into the parish jail on possession of CDS I Heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.