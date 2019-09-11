Jennings man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)-A 46-year-old Jennings man turned himself in on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Stefan Fontenot was also wanted for failing to notify authorities about his out-of-state travel to Mississippi, authorities said.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fontenot was arrested in Marion County, Mississippi, in July 2019, for failure to register as a sex offender in that state.

Fontenot is being held in the Jeff Davis Parish jail with no bond.