Jennings man arrested for crawfish theft

A Jennings man was arrested for stealing crawfish.

Jefferson Davis Deputies received a report of someone stealing crawfish from a Welsh farm last month.

The 11 sacks of crawfish were stolen from a cooler located on LA 1126. Detectives working the investigation received information from Jennings police on a vehicle that was stopped carrying crawfish sacks on the same night.

The driver, John Jarmain Coleman, 22, of 519 Zigler street, Jennings was arrested on warrants for simple burglary and theft of livestock. Police say Coleman admitted he took crawfish from the cooler.

Coleman is held in the parish jail with no bond.

