Jennings looking to expand city limits through annexation of I-10 corridor

This Tuesday, the Jennings City Council spoke about the annexation of the Interstate 10 corridor.

News 10 sat down with Mayor Henry Guinn who says in order for the city to grow, the next step is by expanding its city limits.

The annexation would make that possible as it would give the city 149 acres of public land.

Currently, the city limit stops at the southern service road next to I-10 (red line). With the annexation, the city would move its limits to the northern-most DOTD boundary (blue line).

Mayor Guinn says this is a great investment for the city as money has already been going into that part of I-10.

“With the acquisition of the I-10 corridor, there won’t be any new expenses other than the ones we’re already providing. Just because it’s not in the city limits, when the 911 call comes in and there’s a wreck, our emergency responders ares still going to the interstate,” the major said. “Our firefighters are still going to the interstate. We’re still assisting the sheriff’s office, the State Police.”

He explains, “So we’re making these expenses that the tax payers may not necessarily be aware [of]. By having all of the corridor in the city limits of Jennings, there won’t be any miscommunication on who’s responsible for responding to those emergencies.”

Another benefit the mayor says this would bring? Economic development.

The vote on the possibility of the annexation will take place during July’s council meeting.

