Jennings 8 person of interest arrested in separate narcotics and solicitation for prostitution investigation

Local
MORSE, La. (KLFY)- Morse police arrested Frankie Richard on several charges related to narcotics possession and solicitation of prostitution.

According to Morse Police Chief Jason Coats, Richard was arrested without incident at his home Friday afternoon.

He was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a $86,000 bond.

Richard remains a person on interest in the investigation into the the murders of eight women between 2005 and 2009, Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said.

This is a developing story.

