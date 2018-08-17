Jefferson leaders to give update on landfill smell Friday Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Lafayette Garbage Cans (Photo: The Daily Advertiser File photo) [ + - ]

By: Duke Carter

People who live in parts of Jefferson Parish have been complaining about a mysterious smell for about a year, and now they are getting more answers.

An engineering consultant, hired by the parish, released a report detailing the extent of the problems at the landfill in Waggaman. Carlson Environmental Consultants said the smell stems from the flooded gas well and broken pumps at the facility.

The consultants said a material used to solidify waste created “troubling” amounts of strong hydrogen sulfide, especially when its disposed in warm, wet bacteria-rich conditions.

The landfill took in liquid waste for about a year before stopping in July when complaints came from Harahan, River Ridge and Waggaman.

The drainage system wasn’t functioning properly because some of the wells that are supposed to remove the gas were flooded with liquid.

Parish leaders are expected to give an update on the smell and response Friday at 2 p.m.