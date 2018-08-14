Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Deputies searching for suspect wanted for murder in Topsy

JEFF DAVIS PARISH (KLFY) - Authorities call him the most wanted man in Jeff Davis Parish.

A manhunt continues Tuesday morning for the man who authorities believe is connected to a Topsy murder.

28-year-old David Wade Clark is on the run and investigators believe he may be traveling in a tan or brown 2006 ford F150 with a Louisiana license plate number C116876.

The murder happened Friday morning in the 200 block of Ieyoub Road in Topsy, which is near Lacassine.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says it was a neighbor who found Devin Sanders dead Friday morning.

"He noticed that the neighbor's front door of the house was opened and it appeared that the neighbor was laying on the front of the house. Calcasieu Sheriff's Office arrived first and they discovered that there was a white male that was deceased." said Ivey.

Investigators determined Clark to be a suspect in the homicide and he has a warrant out for his arrest for first degree murder.

I spoke to someone who was friends with Sanders and also knew the suspect.

She was too afraid to go on camera, for fear that Clark would retaliate.

She says this murder was the last thing anyone expected.

Ivey says anyone who comes across him should be cautious.

"It is possible he is armed and dangerous and they should not approach him if they see something that they think may involve him or if they spot his vehicle. They should contact local authorities or our department." urged the Deputy Chief.

One of Sanders' neighbors now believes action should be taken by those who live in the area.

She wished to remain anonymous but wrote:

"As a neighbor that has lived here many many years, we are shocked that something like this happened so close to home. This neighborhood is very close to one another. We cook together and watch out for each other. But with a tragedy like this, we do feel like a neighborhood watch in place would keep these roads safe like they used to be."

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.