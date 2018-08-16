Jeff Davis Parish murder suspect arrested Video

BEAUMONT, Texas. (KLFY)- Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s office detectives received information that Homicide suspect David Wade Clark, 28, was captured this afternoon by Beaumont Police.

Clark was stopped and arrested after a short foot pursuit in a grocery store in Jefferson County, Texas. JDSO detectives had been working with Texas authorities since Tuesday attempting to locate and capture Clark.

Clark was wanted on first degree murder charges for the August 10, 2018, death of Devin Marc Sanders, 33, of Topsy, La.

Wade was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Detectives will be working with the district attorney's office on extradition of Clark back to Louisiana, authorities said.