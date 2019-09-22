Jeff Davis Parish: Mother, boyfriend charged after child found wandering in parking lot at truck stop casino

A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with cruelty to a juvenile after a 3-year-old was found wandering in the parking lot at the Peto’s truck stop casino in Roanoke.

It happened Wednesday September 18, around 6:00 pm.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Officials said a security guard located the toddler walking around in the parking lot behind the truck stop unattended.

The child was picked up by security and taken to a safe area, officials said.

Deputies later discovered the mother and her boyfriend had been inside the casino eating dinner and were in the casino area drinking when security and the deputies located them.

30-year-old Jessica Gail Morgan of Cypress, Texas and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Aaron Michael Pittman were both arrested and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

The Louisiana DCFS office responded and took the child into custody.

Both Morgan and Pittman are being held in the Jeff Davis Parish jail with no bond.