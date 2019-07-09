Jeff Davis Parish inmate hospitalized after beating; Two deputies accused of helping plan it

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests in connection to an incident that happened at the parish jail last week. The incident involved an inmate being beaten by several others, and two deputies are accused of helping plan it.

Chief deputy Chris Ivey says the victim, Jason Craft, was booked into jail on a 1st degree rape charge on July 2nd. The incident happened the next day on July 3rd while he was in a cell with several other inmates. Craft was transported to a local hospital for treatment, then released back into police custody. He is currently being held at another facility for his safety.

During the investigation, Ivey says two correctional officers were implicated in being involved in the planning of the incident. Deputy Jason Cartwright was charged with Malfeasance in Office and 2nd degree Battery. Deputy John Kurtz was also booked on a Malfeasance in Office charge. Both were terminated Monday afternoon and are being held in a different correctional facility.

Ivey says three inmates, John Coleman, Jordan Legros, and Cody Carroll were arrested and charged with 2nd degree battery. Four other inmates were also taken into custody. David Clark, , Michael Duplechian, Manson Adams, and Terry Landry each face a 2nd degree Aggravated Battery charge.

Ivey says the investigation remains ongoing.