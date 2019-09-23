Jeff Davis Parish deputies catch convicted felon with stolen gun

Jeff Davis Parish deputies arrested a convicted felon who was in possession of a stolen firearm.

Police discovered a Brannon Malik Deshotel was walking along roadway carrying a stick and armed with a knife and firearm. Deputies knew Deshotel was a convicted felon from previous contacts. A criminal records check on Deshotel revealed that he had an outstanding warrant in Acadia parish and the firearm he had in his possession was stolen.

Deshotel, 24, of 4105 Grand Marais road, Jennings was arrested and booked into the parish jail.