Jeff Davis murder suspect extradited

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- David Wade Clark, 28, has been brought back to Louisiana after his capture in Texas five days ago.

On Aug. 16, Davis Clark was stopped and arrested after a short foot pursuit in a grocery store in Jefferson County, Texas.

Clark was wanted on first degree murder charges for the August 10, 2018, death of Devin Marc Sanders, 33, of Topsy, La.