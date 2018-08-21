Jeff Davis murder suspect extradited
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- David Wade Clark, 28, has been brought back to Louisiana after his capture in Texas five days ago.
On Aug. 16, Davis Clark was stopped and arrested after a short foot pursuit in a grocery store in Jefferson County, Texas.
Clark was wanted on first degree murder charges for the August 10, 2018, death of Devin Marc Sanders, 33, of Topsy, La.
