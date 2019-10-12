Jeff Davis 8 Documentary Finale

The final episode of a Showtime documentary highlighting an Acadiana killing spree uncovered rape allegations at a parish jail.

From 2005 to 2009, eight women were found dead in Jefferson Davis Parish. They became known as the Jeff Davis eight, and we learned more about the last victim in the finale of this five-part Showtime series.

According to the newly released state and F.B.I. records acquired by showtime, at least six women told authorities that deputies raped and trafficked them to male inmates inside the old Jeff Davis jail.

One of those women was Nicole Guillory. She was a witness in the 2002 jail corruption case, and she was the last Jeff Davis eight victim found dead near I-10 seven years later.

Ethan Brown, an executive producer of the series, told the associated press Guillory had been, “aware of significant law enforcement misconduct” and “she was the most insistent of the victims that the police were behind the killings,”

“I don’t care who it is. If we find out who they are, we would put them in jail,” said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey of the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriffs Office.

Chris Ivey is the chief deputy of the Jefferson parish sheriff office. He says the when these shows bring in new tips, it can be great, but there’s also a bad side.

“The problem is we happened to review all this stuff that comes out on the shows and compare it to what these individuals made in statements prior, and they are conflicting,” says Ivey.

Ivey is unsure why the information people gave the documentary differs from early interviews. He said it could be them forgetting the truth or the lie they told the first time.

“This documentary they are putting on is a show. It’s for entertainment on television. They don’t have to verify the information as detailed and make sure it’s as accurate as we do”.

But not all informants are willing to go to authorities. I reached out to an associate producer of “Murder on the bayou” and former Jennings daily news assistant editor. In a statement he said,

“When I was reporting on these cases years ago, people would call the press with information but would refuse to share it with the task force because of trust issues”.

Three deputies were charged in the 2002 jail corruption case. One of them remains a small-town police officer in Louisiana.

Ivey says no officers accused of misconduct are on the investigation, he wishes those who know critical information wouldn’t withhold it because of past sins.

“There’s a lot of stuff that happened back then that I wish that wouldn’t have happened. It’s made it hard for the case, but none of those people work for us,” said Ivey.

The former Jennings news editor, Scott Lewis and documentary producer had this to say about how trust hindered the investigation, “It was beyond frustrating. I would imagine it still is. It’s scary – and heartbreaking – to think there’s legitimate information out there that has never been properly investigated because of a collapse of public trust.”

Ivey said if you absolutely feel you can’t contact the task force, contact the FBI. They’ve worked closely on the case together for years.