Jeanerette woman killed in weekend crash

A weekend crash in St. Mary Parish, over the weekend, claimed the life of 50-year-old Donna C. Dupre of Jeanerette.
According to State Police, Donna Dupre was a passenger in a car being driven by 20-year-old Kylan Dupre.
Police said the car was heading southbound on Penn Road, when for unknown reasons Kylan failed to yield at a stop sign as she entered LA 182 and was struck by a westbound vehicle.
Police say Donna received fatal injuries, despite being properly seat-belted and was pronounced dead at the scene. Kylan received minor injuries.
Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis.
The driver of the second vehicle also received minor injuries.
This crash remains under investigation.