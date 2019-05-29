JDPSO: Woman facing charges including battery of an officer after Tuesday night incident

IOWA, La. (KLFY)- A Roanoke woman is facing multiple charges after she reportedly fought with deputies on La. 101 Tuesday night.

At about 9:30 a.m., deputies who were called in reference to the stalled vehicle found a woman standing in the roadway waving them down. When deputies approached her, she allegedly “began hollering” at the deputies.

The deputies smelled an odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicole Elizabeth Patrick, 28, reportedly “became combative” and was arrested on the following charges: disturbing the peace public intoxication, driving under suspension, display of warning lights, disabled vehicle, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer and outstanding warrants for contempt of court.

