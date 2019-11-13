JDPSO makes arrest for unauthorized entry into a home

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH- Christopher David Amy, 43, of Iowa was arrested on Tuesday for unauthorized entry into a home on Pinehill Cemetery Road, in Iowa, La.

Deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office were called to the home in regard to Amy attempting to force entry into the home. Officials were told by the homeowner that her ex-boyfriend had kicked the door in breaking the door frame.

Amy was found walking down Pinehill Cemetery Road, and then arrested for unauthorized entry into a home.

He was charged with simple criminal damage to a property and disturbing the peace.