Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

JDPSO makes arrest for unauthorized entry into a home

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH- Christopher David Amy, 43, of Iowa was arrested on Tuesday for unauthorized entry into a home on Pinehill Cemetery Road, in Iowa, La.

Deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office were called to the home in regard to Amy attempting to force entry into the home. Officials were told by the homeowner that her ex-boyfriend had kicked the door in breaking the door frame.

Amy was found walking down Pinehill Cemetery Road, and then arrested for unauthorized entry into a home.

He was charged with simple criminal damage to a property and disturbing the peace.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
39°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories