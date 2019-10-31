JDPSO make two arrests in tractor theft

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH- Bradley Montou, 61, of Oberlin, La. and Eric Jeffery Webb, 34, of Deridder, La. were both arrested on Wednesday, after being identified in involvement in a tractor theft complaint.

Bradley Montou (Photo: JDPSO)

Eric Jeffery Webb (Photo: JDPSO)

On Monday Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a complaint on the theft of a tractor farm near Hwy 165 Kinder, La.

After reviewing security camera evidence, provided to deputies by the landowner, deputies were able to observe the individuals entering and leaving the property. A Ford 8-N tractor was stolen on October 17.

Detectives were then able to identify and arrest the two male individuals in the photos.

They were both charged with trespassing and felony theft charges.