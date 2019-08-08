Live Now
JDPSO: Individual ran from scene threatening suicide

Henry Allen Welch (Photo: JDPSO)

JENNINGS, La.- Deputies with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office were called out on Wednesday, to Academy Road in Jennings for a disturbance.

Upon their arrival deputies were told that the argument had ended, but one of the involved individuals had threatened to commit suicide and left the scene with a firearm. 

Neighbors told the deputies that the the individual was seen running into a wooded area with the shotgun. He was found hiding in a motor home in the area. The individual was taken into to custody without incident.

Henry Allen Welch, 38, of Jennings was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

