JDPSO: Father arrested for allegedly beating teen

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- A 40-year-old Jeff Davis Parish man his facing cruelty to juveniles after an injured teen was brought to a local hospital.

On Friday afternoon, detectives with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott William Sonnier, 40, Jennings. Sonnier was booked without bond.

According to detectives, the alleged incident occurred on August 22, 2019. It was reported the victim had “slipped and fell.”

The 13-year-old victim returned to get staples removed and reportedly told authorities that “he was beaten by his father.”

Detectives obtained a warrant and Sonnier was arrested when he returned from offshore, the department said.