JDPSO asking for help identifying burglars caught on video

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying burglars captured in surveillance video from a local business.
JDPSO is investigating a burglary that happened early in the mornin of Nov. 30 at Kenjabruch Ag and Equipment in Elton.
According to officials, the people gained access to the building and removed several items including tools, EFCO brand lawn equipment, and 3 pairs of Ariat boots.
If you have any information, please contact the JDPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 337-821-2106.