JDPSO: Arrest made for failure to register as sex offender

(JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH)- Deputies arrested John Claude King Jr., 55, of Welsh, La. on Wednesday for failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

King was arrested in Galveston County Texas on July 2, for possession of marijuana.

A warrant was issued on July 11 for King’s arrest on violation of sex offender registry statues for being in Texas and not reporting that he moved there, to the authorities.

He was found Wednesday night and booked into the parish jail, with no bond.

King is a Tier 3 registered sex offender.

