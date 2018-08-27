Jacksonville mass shooting suspect ID'd: 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. WUSA Staff-- The man suspected of shooting and killing at least two and wounding 9 others at a Madden 19 video game tournament in Jacksonville is a resident of Baltimore, Maryland.

The suspect was identified by Jacksonville police on Sunday night as 24-year-old David Katz.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Katz was a lone shooter with a handgun who opened fire on tournament participants inside a gaming bar that shares space with a pizzeria at Jacksonville's Landing, a mall and entertainment complex on the water.

Williams said Katz died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Jacksonville police believe he stayed somewhere in the area Saturday night and he was at the tournament as a participant in the competition. The game's maker, EA Sports, lists a David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

Jacksonville police did not have any information on potential motive in the shooting. Police also said local authorities were responding in Baltimore to the suspect's residence for further investigation.