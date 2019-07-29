It’s the start of a new week! Here’s what you should know this morning

- A man was arrested for animal cruelty after investigators say he left his dog in the car. He reportedly gambled in a casino for about 6 1/2 hours. The dog died during that time.
- A man escaped a deadly house fire Sunday night in Scott. His two pets were not able to escape. Fire investigators ruled the fire accidental after a grease fire spread in the kitchen.
- An Abbeville man was killed in a two vehicle crash on highway 14 Sunday morning, just west of Odilon road. The crash remains under investigation.
- A Church Point man was allegedly shot and killed by his own brother early Friday morning. Investigators believe the men were arguing before the shooting.
- Part of Frogmore Plantation in Concordia Parish burned down Friday night. The main house was destroyed by fire. The owners say the fire began on the back porch.
- The Louisiana Children’s Museum is moving to a new, $47.5 million campus in New Orleans City Park. The new facility will open Labor Day weekend.
- The state health department will soon begin enforcing a new law requiring restaurants to tell customers if they sell imported shrimp or crawfish.