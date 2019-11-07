Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

It’s official: Vermilion Parish is the second best school system in Louisiana

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(WVLA)

ABBEVILLE, La. (Vermilion Today)- Vermilion Parish School Superintendent Jerome Puyau made the announcement Wednesday morning.


The official told the central office employees and sent out an email to employees that the Vermilion Parish School system now the second-best school district in Louisiana, Vermilion Today reported.


Vermilion Parish is No. 2 out of 72 districts in the state.

The top-ranked district in the state is the Zachary School District, which has lesser schools than Vermilion Parish.


Last year the district ranked No. 4 and had climbed to No. 2 over a seven-year period.

Read Vermilion Today’s article here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories