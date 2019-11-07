It’s official: Vermilion Parish is the second best school system in Louisiana

ABBEVILLE, La. (Vermilion Today)- Vermilion Parish School Superintendent Jerome Puyau made the announcement Wednesday morning.



The official told the central office employees and sent out an email to employees that the Vermilion Parish School system now the second-best school district in Louisiana, Vermilion Today reported.



Vermilion Parish is No. 2 out of 72 districts in the state.

The top-ranked district in the state is the Zachary School District, which has lesser schools than Vermilion Parish.



Last year the district ranked No. 4 and had climbed to No. 2 over a seven-year period.

