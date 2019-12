It’s National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW), according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

The LDH says flu season runs from October through April each year. This week highlights the importance of continuing flu vaccination through the holiday season and beyond.

According to their most recent monthly flu surveillance report, there’s high Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) activity throughout Acadiana.

Credit: LDH

