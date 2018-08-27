Its National Dog Day: Meet the dogs of our KLFY weekend crew Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scotch's owner is Producer/Digital Media Producer Dionne Johnson [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lulu's owner is Sports Anchor/Reporter Emily Giangreco [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sampson (Blue Collar) & Cairo's owner is Anchor/Reporter Dalfred Jones [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chapo's owners is KLFY Reporter Rebeca Marroquin [ + - ]

It's #NationalDogDay, but that's nothing because the weekend crew at KLFY will use any excuse to talk about and post pictures of our dogs.

After all, they're the ones that love us even when the deadline passes or the story fell through.

They love us regardless of our typos.

They have no idea what a news cycle is or why ENPS is Alpha and Omega.

Chapo is Reporter Rebeca Marroquin's dog who loves to eat cheeseburgers and french fries.

Sampson and Cairo are Anchor and Reporter Dalfred Jones' dogs who are a bit jealous but also very protective of new baby brother Dalfred "Jasher" Jones.

Lulu is Sports Anchor/Reporter Emily Giangreco's dog who knows amazing dog tricks.

Butterscotch is Producer/Digital Media Producer Dionne Johnson's dog who turns the light switches on in the morning when she's ready to go out for a walk.

God Bless our Furbabies.