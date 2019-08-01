It’s August 1st. Here’s the Morning Rush headlines for today

Top headlines from this morning’s Passe Partout:
- Ville Platte police are investigating a shooting on Edward K Thomas Street that left a child injured last night. A suspect has been identified, but an arrest has not been made yet.
- Lafayette police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured on Cooper Street. No suspects have been named at this time.
- Louisiana’s updated car seat law takes effect today. Under them, children aged 12 and below must be secured in the back seat. Any child under 13 must be in a back seat when available. A full description of the new law and local fitting stations is on our website.
- The family of Kendall Alexander is looking for answers after the woman convicted of manslaughter in his death, still has not been sentenced. Recently, the judge presiding over her sentencing was ordered to recuse himself because he handled a protective order for the couple back in 2005. A new sentencing date has not been scheduled.
- The United Way of Acadiana says fundraising has dwindled and they’ve had to cut jobs to keep programs running. The non-profit is offering severance to the fired staff.
- LCG confirms no internal or civil service policies were violated in the hiring of former housing director Walter Guillory. He was previously convicted of bribery and wire fraud. Guillory was hired recently by Parks and Recreation to serve as the athletic programs supervisor.
- After cyber-attackers hit four school districts throughout the state, several local school districts have taken necessary precautions. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says state-wide, they’ve taken precautionary measures by immediately shutting down all local access to their system.